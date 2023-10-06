ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

More woes for Naira Marley as court summons him over internet fraud case

Nurudeen Shotayo

Justice Oweibo asked Naira Marley's lawyer to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

Naira Marley. [ChannelsTV]
Naira Marley. [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

A production warrant is a legal document issued by courts authorising the police or relevant authorities to bring an accused person or defendant to court to answer to a charge.

The embattled singer is currently in police detention in connection with the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, who died in mysterious circumstances on September 12.

Recall that Naira Marley is also being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-graft agency had arraigned the singer on May 20, 2019, before the Federal High Court in Lagos, and the case has been on since that time.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, October 6, 2023, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, informed the court that Naira Marley was unavoidably absent owing to his being detained by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of Mohbad.

Ojo, therefore, asked the court for an adjournment of the trial.

In her response, the EFCC counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, asked the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Oweibo granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and issued a production warrant against the defendant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge further adjourned the matter till October 30, 2023, for continuation of trial.

The anti-graft agency said the artiste committed the alleged offences on different dates between November 26, 2018, December 11, 2018, and May 10, 2019.

Police had earlier on Friday stated that available evidence linked Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, with cyberbullying and assault against Mohbad.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, made this known during a media briefing on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

Police Inspector, security guards shot as robbers invade hotel in Sagamu

Police Inspector, security guards shot as robbers invade hotel in Sagamu

2 men jailed 20 years each for kidnapping Mike Ozekhome a decade ago

2 men jailed 20 years each for kidnapping Mike Ozekhome a decade ago

More woes for Naira Marley as court summons him over internet fraud case

More woes for Naira Marley as court summons him over internet fraud case

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Police name nurse who injected Mohbad as prime suspect in his death

Police name nurse who injected Mohbad as prime suspect in his death

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG