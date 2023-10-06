More woes for Naira Marley as court summons him over internet fraud case

A production warrant is a legal document issued by courts authorising the police or relevant authorities to bring an accused person or defendant to court to answer to a charge.

The embattled singer is currently in police detention in connection with the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, who died in mysterious circumstances on September 12.

Recall that Naira Marley is also being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

The anti-graft agency had arraigned the singer on May 20, 2019, before the Federal High Court in Lagos, and the case has been on since that time.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, October 6, 2023, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, informed the court that Naira Marley was unavoidably absent owing to his being detained by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of Mohbad.

Ojo, therefore, asked the court for an adjournment of the trial.

In her response, the EFCC counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, asked the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Oweibo granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and issued a production warrant against the defendant.

The Judge further adjourned the matter till October 30, 2023, for continuation of trial.

The anti-graft agency said the artiste committed the alleged offences on different dates between November 26, 2018, December 11, 2018, and May 10, 2019.

Police had earlier on Friday stated that available evidence linked Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, with cyberbullying and assault against Mohbad.