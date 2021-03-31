Good news, 300,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses made possible by the MTN Group have arrived in Nigeria. MTN announced this on their website on March 23, 2021.

Recall that on January 28, 2021, MTN announced a 25 million dollar donation to AU to aid in the securing of these vaccines. This is the first set out of over 1 million expected doses from the African Union.

This is a major addition to the four million doses of AstraZeneca Vaccines received earlier this month from UNICEF and WHO.

The AstraZeneca vaccine which underwent scrutiny recently as regards its safety, has since then been approved by the World Health Organisation as safe and effective.

Nigerians can now walk into primary health care centres close to them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DG, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, commended the efforts of MTN. He said “The arrival of these vaccines is a major step, as we try to stay ahead of the virus,” he said. He further appealed to other organizations to emulate MTN in securing more vaccines for Nigeria.

The CEO, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, while thanking the Nigerian government and the African Union for the opportunity to collaborate towards delivering the vaccine, also spoke to what can be achieved when we work together. “Partnerships like this practically demonstrate what can be achieved when we work together for Africa’s (and indeed Nigeria’s) progress.” he said.

