More residents troop to Mobolaji Johnson Arena for ‘Keep Fit Lagos’ exercise

News Agency Of Nigeria

Orimoloye assured that the programme would be sustained to get more people fit, adding that the third edition would take place on Feb. 17.

Participants at the monthly aerobics programme, ‘Keep Fit Lagos,’ held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena [NAN]
Participants at the monthly aerobics programme, 'Keep Fit Lagos,' held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the monthly aerobics programme recorded more participants than the maiden edition, which was held on Dec. 11, 2023.

The monthly Keep Fit Lagos exercise is an initiative of Damilare Orimoloye, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Sports, in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

The two-hour (7.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m.) programme features aerobics, flexibility, strengthening and stability exercises as well as health talks.

Orimoloye said the turnout was impressive, adding that Lagos residents were adding more value to the programme.

“I want to acknowledge the fact that the numbers have increased and I am happy with the improved turnout.

“It is not about us getting the numbers alone, but getting the numbers fit physically and mentally and we appreciate all the brains behind this project, especially, our amiable Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We also thank other partners like the D-G of LSSC, Mr Oluwatoyin Gafaar, sponsors who brought in their products like FEBBS water, Forever Living Products among others.

“We also appreciate Lagos residents for coming out in their large numbers to participate in the programme because it's for them,” he said.

The Director General of LSSC, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, said the programme would attract more incentives for people to get the real benefits.

“Keep Fit Lagos is growing bigger and will continue to get better. We will see that more people come out to get fit in Lagos and environs.

“This programme is one of the good things we can give to our people. We will continue to contribute our quota to the wellbeing of Nigerians and Lagos citizens in particular,” he said.

One of the attendees, Shade Kelani, told NAN that the programme was a well-thought-out initiative.

“This is what we normally pay for in various gyms in Lagos, but we are getting it free here.

“We thank the Lagos State government for this initiative, which will improve our well-being, and we say kudos to Gov. Sanwo-Olu,” she appraised.

