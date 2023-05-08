Mop-up UTME: JAMB releases results of 80,000 candidates

JAMB had earlier in May announced that a mop-up UTME would be conducted for certain groups of candidates whose exams were rescheduled after missing the chance to sit the examinations between the period scheduled by the board owing to “no faults of their own.”

According to the board, the group of candidates include those, “who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination; those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data.”

In its bulletin published on Monday, May 8, 2023, JAMB through its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin announced that the results of the mop-up UTME have all been released.

The exam body said, “Results of mop-up UTME held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, released”.