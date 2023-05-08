The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mop-up UTME: JAMB releases results of 80,000 candidates

Bayo Wahab

JAMB in its bulletin has announced that the results of the mop-up UTME have all been released.

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams. [Punch]
JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams. [Punch]

Recommended articles

JAMB had earlier in May announced that a mop-up UTME would be conducted for certain groups of candidates whose exams were rescheduled after missing the chance to sit the examinations between the period scheduled by the board owing to “no faults of their own.”

According to the board, the group of candidates include those, “who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination; those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data.”

In its bulletin published on Monday, May 8, 2023, JAMB through its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin announced that the results of the mop-up UTME have all been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exam body said, “Results of mop-up UTME held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, released”.

This is coming one week after JAMB released the 2023 UTME results of the candidates who sat for the exam within the period scheduled by the exam body.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Persistent high cost of kerosene stops us from usage – FCT residents

Persistent high cost of kerosene stops us from usage – FCT residents

72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

72 non-serving Senators endorse Akpabio for 10th senate presidency

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

Gombe State APC endorses expulsion of Sen Goje over anti-party activities

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

Jimoh Ibrahim makes first appointment, names Olagbegi as CoS

Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

Lalong to inaugurate 32 projects — commissioner

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

Feed constitutes about 70% of cost of livestock production in Nigeria – FG

Feed constitutes about 70% of cost of livestock production in Nigeria – FG

Mop-up UTME: JAMB releases results of 80,000 candidates

Mop-up UTME: JAMB releases results of 80,000 candidates

Adeboye urges Nigerians to pray for incoming President, Tinubu

Adeboye urges Nigerians to pray for incoming President, Tinubu

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results