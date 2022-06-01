Monkey Pox: FG wants Veterinary epidemiology officers, others to step up surveillance

” Following the recent confirmation of Monkey Pox (MP) resurgence in Nigeria on May 29, involving 21 persons by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), where it was said to have led to the death of one person with co-morbidity.

” The Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development (FMARD), through the Department of Veterinary & Pest Control Services is actively collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders in the One Health Team to ensure the situation is contained and brought under control,” he said

According to him, in view of the above, The FMARD is hereby giving the following advice: People must avoid contact with persons suspected to be infected with Monkey Pox at home and at work places.

” Hunters and dealers of “bushmeat” must desist from the practice forthwith to prevent any possibility of “SPILLOVER” of the pathogen in Nigeria.

” Transport of wild animals and their products within and across the borders should be suspended/restricted,” he said.

He directed Silo’s, stores and other agricultural storage facilities to institute active rodent control measures to prevent contacts and possible contamination of Monkey Pox Virus with foodstuff.

” All operators of Zoos, Parks, Conservation and Recreational centers keeping non-human primates in their domains must ensure strict compliance with their biosecurity protocols aimed at preventing their contacts with humans.

” All Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Teaching Hospitals and other Veterinary Health Institutions across the country must ensure vigilance so as to be able to pick possible signs and symptoms of Monkey Pox in non-human primate (NHP) patients.

” We must also ensure regular handwashing using strong disinfectant anytime we handle NHP and rodents in our various locations.

” We must also discourage the act of consumption, trade and keeping of NHP as well as rodents as pets in our homes,” he said.

Abubakar advised the general public to report any pox-like lesions seen on humans or animals to the nearest human or veterinary clinics respectively.

