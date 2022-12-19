Money Laundering: Labour Party may replace Okupe as Peter Obi’s Campaign DG

According to Channels TV, talks are already ongoing within the party to replace Okupe.

A party source, who spoke with the television station said that the decision to change the campaign DG would be jointly taken by all concerned including Okupe himself.

Although the source did not mention names of any potential replacements, Channels TV reported that Akin Oshuntokun is one of those being considered for Okupe’s position.

Earlier on Monday, December 19, 2022, Pulse reported that Okupe was found guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

While delivering the judgement, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu held that Okupe’s action violated the Money Laundering Act and therefore, sentenced him to two years imprisonment on count 34 with an option of a fine of N500,000.