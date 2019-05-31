Details later…..

Justice Ajumogobia challenges criminal trial by EFCC

It will be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Ofili-Ajumogobia and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Godwin Obla, on 18 counts bordering on Conspiracy, Unlawful Enrichment, retention of Crime Proceeds and Money Laundering.

Following the charges, a Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 fixed today, Friday, May 31, 2019 for hearing in a motion filed by embattled Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, challenging her trial in the court.

The defendants are supposed to stand trial before Justice Rilwan Aikawa.