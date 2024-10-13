ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Air Peace owner, Allen Onyema faces fresh charges in US over alleged money laundering

Nurudeen Shotayo

The US court also issued an arrest warrant for Ejiroghene Eghagha, the Chief of Finance and Administration of Air Peace.

Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema [Carmart]
Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema [Carmart]

Recommended articles

In a superseding indictment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia accused Onyema and Ejiroghene Eghagha, Air Peace’s Chief of Administration and Finance of tendering false documents in a bid to thwart a federal investigation into their activities.

The Clerk of the Court, Kevin Weimer, in a statement on October 8, 2024, issued an arrest warrant for Eghagha over her alleged role in the scheme.

Both Onyema and Eghagha have been under the US authority's scrutiny since 2019 for alleged money laundering. The former is facing an accusation of laundering over $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts using fraudulent documents under the guise of purchasing aeroplanes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eghagha is also facing charges of aggravated identity theft in connection to the scheme.

In a statement issued last Friday, US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia, Ryan Buchanan, detailed the fresh charges against the duo.

ALSO READ: Earning ₦200k monthly in Nigeria is better than earning £2k in UK - Air Peace CEO

According to Buchanan, the two defendants committed additional fraudulent acts aimed at disrupting the investigation.

“Onyema, using his airline company as a cover, allegedly defrauded the U.S. banking system and later, along with his co-defendant, committed further crimes in a failed attempt to derail the government’s probe into his conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The diligence of our federal investigative partners exposed the defendants’ alleged obstruction scheme, ensuring that they can now be held accountable for their aggravated conduct,” he said.

The US Attorney’s office disclosed that from May 2016, Onyema and Eghagha allegedly employed a series of export letters of credit to initiate a transfer of over $20 million into Atlanta-based accounts controlled by the former.

The funds were purportedly meant for the purchase of five Boeing 737 passenger planes for Air Peace.

The supporting documents for these transactions, which included purchase agreements, bills of sale, and appraisals, were allegedly found to be fake.

Investigations uncovered that the places were to be acquired from Springfield Aviation Company LLC, a Georgia-registered business owned by the Air Peace owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Springfield Aviation never owned the aircraft, and the company's manager had no ties to the aviation industry.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai's wife sparks reactions after correcting Shehu Sani's post about Tinubu

El-Rufai's wife sparks reactions after correcting Shehu Sani's post about Tinubu

Air Peace owner, Allen Onyema faces fresh charges in US over alleged money laundering

Air Peace owner, Allen Onyema faces fresh charges in US over alleged money laundering

Lead the kind of protest you want to see in Nigeria, Shehu Sani challenges Amaechi

Lead the kind of protest you want to see in Nigeria, Shehu Sani challenges Amaechi

Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Enugu university raises minimum qualification for its lecturers to PhD

Enugu university raises minimum qualification for its lecturers to PhD

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute [X;@Kyusufabba]

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Men can have breast cancer, both genders should go for screening - Expert

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3.

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3