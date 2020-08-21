The festivals will take place on Aug. 24 and Sept. 9, respectively.

The directive is contained in a statement by Mr Michael Adeyeye, Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, on Friday in Akure.

“The palace wishes to notify the residents of Akure and its environ that all markets and shops in Akure will be shut on Monday, 24th August, 2020 and Wednesday, 9th September, 2020.

“The closure becomes necessary as part of the age-long tradition in observing the annual Aheregbe and Amole festivals.

“The palace wishes to inform residents that no trading or opening of shops under any guise will be allowed on these days.

“Residents, market women and shop owners are kindly enjoined to comply with this directive,” Adeyeye said.

The chief press secretary, however, said that the festivals would not restrict human and vehicular movement.