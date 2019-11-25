Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, November 25, 2019, remanded suspected internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha.

The suspect who's widely known as Mompha, was remanded in prison custody, after being arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the authorisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The anti-graft agency, in its charges, has it that Mompha procured one Ismalob Global Investment Limited and retained in its bank account an aggregate of N32.9 billion between 2015 and 2018.

Mompha was also accused of negotiating foreign exchange transactions of various sums with various persons, when he was not an authorised seller appointed by the CBN.

When the charges were read to him, Mompha pleaded ‘not guilty.’

While praying for a date for commencement of trial, the prosecution urged Justice Liman to order that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

The defence counsel, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), said he was not opposed to the application for trial date, but said he had already filed a bail application for his client and had also served same on the prosecution.

The prosecution confirmed that it had been served with the bail application but said it required time to read and respond to it.

Justice Liman adjourned till Friday, November 29, to take arguments on the bail application and for trial to commence.

As reported by Pulse, the popular Dubai based Nigerian who flaunts his riches on social media, was arrested on Tuesday, October 22, while he was attempting to board a flight from Abuja to Dubai.