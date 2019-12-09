Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos recently granted him N100m bail after being arrested and subsequently taken to court over alleged N33billion fraud and money laundering.

As reported by Pulse, the popular Dubai-based Nigerian, was arrested on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 by the EFCC, while he was attempting to board a flight from Abuja to Dubai and remanded in the commission’s custody following a court order.

In the commencement of trial Mompha also pleaded not guilty to a 14-count charge bordering on fraud offences.

He was subsequently granted N100million bail which he has successfully fulfilled.