Kogi Gov's aide, Abdullasis, urges residents to adopt flood prevention measures

Nurudeen Shotayo

Abdullasis appealed to Kogi residents to desist from blocking waterways and rivers with wastes.

Massive floods hit Kogi state (PMNews)
Massive floods hit Kogi state (PMNews)

Abdullasis' advice comes amidst the devastating flooding incident that has been wreaking havoc in Kogi state in recent weeks.

Pulse reports that several communities have been submerged and thousands of people displaced as the state government continued to put measures in place to bring the situation under control.

Several people have been reported dead as a result of the flood, while farmlands and businesses worth millions of naira have been washed away by water.

Kogi is one of the 33 Nigerian states that is currently experiencing a devastating flooding, which has been described as the worst the country has experienced since 2012.

While expressing his sympathy for the flood victims, Abdullasis appealed to Kogi residents to support government's efforts in preventing a similar situation in the future.

He noted that residents also have a part to play in ensuring that government's efforts yield the desired results.

Hon Momoh Lucky Abdullasis with his principal, Governor Yahaya Bello.
Hon Momoh Lucky Abdullasis with his principal, Governor Yahaya Bello. Pulse Nigeria

Abdullasis said, even though flood can neither be controlled nor contained, residents still need to follow basic flood management processes, which include making sure that gutters, waterways, and rivers are not clogged with wastes.

He added that the topography of Kogi state will make it almost impossible to eradicate flood, but a recurrence of this magnitude can be avoided if residents can embrace the right waste disposal culture.

Abdullasis' word:Flood can neither be controlled nor contained but as we exercise basic flood management processes, I want to use this medium to appeal that fellow Kogites rethink our waste disposal culture. Gutters, waterways and rivers are not dumping ground for wastes.

"Let us avail ourselves of the waste disposal channels that the state government has made available to prevent a reoccurrence of this magnitude. I am not under any illusion that flooding can be totally eradicated in our dear state because of our low lying topography, we can, however, join hands together to see that our traditional waste disposal methods are put away while we ensure that our gutters and waterways are clean and not clogged so there is free flow of water.

Similarly, Pulse also reports that some environmentalists have blamed the attitude of some Nigerians who block drains with waste and build on water channels, resulting in aggravation of flooding in communities, towns and cities.

