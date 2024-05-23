Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

The Commissioner for Education of the state, Dr Jamila Dahiru, said this at a news conference in Bauchi on Thursday. She said the move would go a long way in ensuring effective service delivery in the conduct of examinations in the state.

According to her, with the machines, the state will be producing its papers, exam questions, answer sheets, attendance sheets and everything printable at the Ministry of Education.

“Now, there is total control of examinations. There won’t be anything like leaking of the exam questions or any other form of exam malpractice.

“Before now, we used to contract it to someone to print for us, sometimes outside the state and it cost a lot of money and now there is going to be savings from the conduct of these examinations.

“Apart from purchasing the machines, we also provided training for the staff of the directorate and now they are the ones operating the machines.

“The staff at the examination directorate are so excited by this because the machines will also lessen their hardship. For instance, these machines will enable them print hundreds if not thousands of papers within one hour,” she said.