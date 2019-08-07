Professor Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate, has proposed that Nigeria adopt a population control policy to arrest a future explosion.

Nigeria will become the third most populated country in the world by 2050, according to the World Population Prospects 2017 report.

Taking to his Twitter account (@MoghaluKingsley) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Moghalu lamented that Nigeria's exploding population will be a disaster especially with the current rate of poverty and unemployment.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) then suggested that each Nigerian family should be limited to producing only four children.

"Population explosion: Nigeria will have 400 million population by 2050. At current poverty and unemployment, a disaster foretold. We can't fight poverty successfully without a population policy.

"Not more than four children per family. Polygamous marriage: divide per wife," he posted.

While responding to another Twitter user's reply to his original post, Moghalu further noted that Nigeria's expected population explosion is a problem mostly because the nation is unproductive.

"China enforced a draconian one child policy to control its population. Population can be advantageous, but only if it's a productive population.

"Nigeria's population is not productive. Unemployment and poverty will only be made worse by uncontrolled population," he said.

According to the United Nations Population Fund's 2019 State of the World Population Report, Nigeria's population stands at an estimated 201 million, the largest in Africa, with growth rate placed at an average of 2.6% from 2010 to 2019.

However, the National Population Commission (NPC) revealed last month that Nigeria's population is actually "about 190 million".

94.1 million Nigerians, almost half of the population, are estimated to be living in extreme poverty.

While speaking during a national address in June, President Muhammadu Buhari, inaugurated for a second term in May, said the government can lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years "with leadership and sense of purpose".