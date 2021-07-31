RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Moghalu urges Buhari to follow due process in Abba Kyari’s case

Moghalu says the FBI request for the extradition of Kyari would put Buhari and Nigeria in the global spotlight.

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Former Presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to follow due process in the case involving, Abba Kyari, a popular Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is being sought by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The celebrated police officer was indicted in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain and launder money in partnership with a suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Ray Hushpuppi, who was arrested in Dubai last year.

The FBI has, therefore, called for the extradition of the super police officer, following allegations against him in the US by the suspected internet fraudster

Reacting to the development, Moghalu in a Facebook post on Friday, July 30, 2021, said the FBI request for the extradition of Kyari would put Buhari and Nigeria in the global spotlight.

He wrote, “President Muhammadu Buhari has frequently opted for subjective loyalties over real political will on national security and fighting corruption.

“It’s one thing to go to great lengths in seeking to extradite Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic and the apparent extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from God-knows-where.

“It’s another to respect international law in black and white when it comes to certain Nigerians.

“Nigeria and the United States have an extradition treaty and it has been used in a number of cases.

“Is this a bone in the throat? What leadership calls for is obvious. President Buhari should respect laws and follow due process. We are watching.”

Meanwhile, Inspector of General of Police, Usman Baba has ordered a review of the FBI’s allegations against the celebrated police officer.

