Moghalu appointed academic visitor at Oxford University

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, has announced his appointment as an Academic Visitor to the University of Oxford, UK.

In a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Monday, Moghalu said that the appointment was for the period of the University’s Michaelmas Term, running from October 2021 to December 2021.

“Moghalu will be an Oxford Martin Visiting Fellow hosted jointly by Oxford’s Oxford Martin School, a social science research centre, established to tackle the most pressing opportunities and challenges of the 21st century, and the Department of Politics and International Relations.

“As an academic Visitor, Prof. Moghalu will give a lecture at Oxford on a topic in political economy, lead a seminar on the Nigerian economy, and complete work on two forthcoming books.

“He will also share his knowledge and experience with students and the teaching faculty at Oxford, and hold consultations with members of the UK political, business and civil society communities,” the statement said.

NAN reports that Moghalu has been a Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, USA.

He previously worked for the United Nations for 17 years in nation-building, international security, legal affairs and development finance roles at the UN Headquarters in New York and other duty stations, including Cambodia, Croatia, Rwanda, and Switzerland.

He obtained his LL.B. degree at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, an M.A. at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, and a Ph.D. in International Relations at the London School of Economics, and is the author of four published books.

On Oct. 8, Moghalu announced his membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) party and restated his intention to run for President again in the 2023 elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria

