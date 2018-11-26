Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Moghalu accuses Buhari of using corruption war to fuel agenda

Moghalu accuses Buhari of using corruption war to fuel political agenda

He said the current administration's efforts against corruption only attempts to advance its own political agenda.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moghalu accuses Buhari of using corruption war to fuel agenda play Prof. Kingsley Moghalu (Pulse )

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has labelled President Muhammadu Buhari's war against corruption a sham that's merely designed to target his political opponents.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television's Business Morning on Monday, November 26, 2018, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the current administration's efforts against corruption only attempts to advance its own political agenda while delegitimising its opponents.

He said corruption exists in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) just as much as it does in the People's Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party.

He said, "We're not really fighting corruption. We're playing political football with the fight against corruption. We're using the fight against corruption to advance partisan political interests.

"We want to make our party look legitimate because we want to say to Nigerians, 'They are corrupt', but who is they? if you're talking from the APC standpoint, who's APC? APC is PDP, PDP is APC, there's no difference.

"People are using the fight against corruption to advance their own narrow political agenda and delegitimise other political opponents; whereas, corruption is inside the APC and inside the PDP as well."

How I'll fight corruption as President - Moghalu

The presidential candidate promised Nigerians that, if elected president, he would address the nation's decaying value system and ensure that corrupt people are held accountable for their actions.

Moghalu breaks his campaign with free online copy of his book play Prof. Kingsley Moghalu (To Build A Nation)

 

He said, "The first thing about corruption is to address the value system challenge. The value system in this country has been exceedingly corroded; people don't know, even, a sense of what is right or wrong. What is wrong has become normal to us and what is right has become strange. So if you're doing what is right, people think you're a bit funny.

"I will, as president, introduce the teaching of ethics in our primary and secondary schools. It's important that young people grow up knowing a sense of what is right or wrong.

"Also, it is very important that accountability for corruption should be impartial. I'll start the fight against corruption inside my own government. First, you must set that example so that your fight against corruption is credible."

The candidate also disclosed that, if elected president in 2019, he would declare his assets as required by law, for transparency.

"I'll bring into governance a lot of private sector concepts adapted to public sector which we used to run the Central Bank successfully," he concluded.

2019 presidential election

The 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is billed to be closely-fought between President Buhari of the APC and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of the PDP.

Alongside Moghalu in the chasing pack is Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet
2 Soldier who survived Boko Haram attack narrates how over 70 soldiers...bullet
3 Soldiers cry out for help, call for probe after Metele attackbullet

Related Articles

Moghalu calls Buhari an 'emperor', vows to announce cabinet in 48 hours if elected President
Moghalu brands NNPC a 'joke', promises to privatise it
Moghalu says N18,000 is 'poverty wage' for Nigerian workers
Moghalu vows to step on toes to fix Nigeria's economy, power if elected President
Ezekwesili says Nigerian lives have become cheap under Buhari
Buhari, Atiku, other presidential candidates to debate in January 2019
Fela Durotoye to paint houses, give children books in Kaduna as part of social impact campaign
Presidential candidate, Ezekwesili, says corruption is a tax on poor Nigerians
Atiku explains how he'll fight corruption better than Buhari if elected President
Moghalu says Nigerians need to start electing intellectually-capable leaders

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari and main challenger, Atiku Abubakar
Britain says it has no preferred candidates for 2019 election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the upcoming governorship election, Kayode Fayemi has accused Governor Ayo Fayose and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of printing fake election forms.
I never said I will probe Fayose — Gov. Fayemi
Workers in Osun state receive full salaries after 3 years
I have been an absentee husband for 8 years - Aregbesola
DPR sealing petrol a station
DPR discovers 50 illegal filling stations in Akwa Ibom
X
Advertisement