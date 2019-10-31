Mobolaji Johnson, the first military governor of Lagos State, has died at the age of 83.

The father of four reportedly died in an hospital in Lagos, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Confirming Johnson's death, the son of the late army brigadier, Deji, said he passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

“We just want his legacy to outlive him and we want people to honour his memory in a way he would want to be honoured," Deji told Punch.

The late Johnson served under a former Head of State, Maj. Gen. Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, and was appointed the military governor of Lagos by Ironsi’s successor, Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

He was governor from May 1967 to July 1975.

Sanwo-Olu mourns passage of ex-military governor of Lagos, Mobolaji Johnson. [PM News]

In his condolence message, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, described the late General Johnson as a complete gentleman and officer.

The condolence message signed by Sanwo-Olu's Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile read; "Although General Mobolaji Johnson has gone to be with his Lord and Creator, the memories of great accomplishments he left behind will linger on forever.

"One remembers how the late General Johnson’s administration worked with other seasoned professionals to establish five Government Colleges and Housing Estates, which were commissioned by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, within one year of his administration. This, to me, is the hallmark of service and has remained a benchmark for successive administrations in the state.’’

At the inception of the Gen. Murtala Mohammed administration in 1975, Johnson was one of the two state governors that was found not guilty of corruption by the three-man panel commissioned to investigate the various allegations of corruption among state governors.

He retired from the army in 1975 and went into private business.