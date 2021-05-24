Mob burns police station in Niger after gunmen kidnapped 6 villagers

Unknown gunmen attacked the Angwan-Wazobia community in Gauraka area of Tafa Local Government Area on Monday, May 24, 2021 and kidnapped the six residents around 3 am.

A protest against the attack and recent similar abductions led residents to barricade both sides of the Abuja-Kaduna highway to air their grievance.

Niger State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement that the protesters later attacked the Gauraka Police outpost and burnt it.

A reinforcement team of police officers was dispatched to the highway to restore normalcy.

Abiodun also noted that a team is already making efforts to rescue the victims that were kidnapped.

Insecurity has become worrying in many parts of Nigeria, with kidnap-for-ransom one of the most prevalent violent crimes in the country over the past couple of years.

In Kaduna alone, almost 1,000 people were kidnapped between January and March this year.