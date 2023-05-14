The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

News Agency Of Nigeria

The MNJTF also stated that a clearance operation in the general area of Ferondiya in the lake Chad Basin was successfully conducted in clearing terrorists hideouts.

Some of the weapons recovered by troops from the terrorists. [NAN]
Some of the weapons recovered by troops from the terrorists. [NAN]

Recommended articles

A statement on Sunday by the MNJTF spokesman, Lt. Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, said the latest successes were recorded under the renewed onslaught on the terrorists code named “Operation Harbin Kunama” (Scorpion sting).

“The ongoing operation by troops of the MNJTF has further diminished the capacity of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to carry out their activities in the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The offensive posture and doggedness of troops of the MNJTF has continued to yield remarkable results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following attack by BH/ISWAP terrorists on troops position in the general area of Arege, which was effectively repelled, an exploitation was conducted by troops of the Force on May 11 in the general area.

“Several items were recovered, including one Dushka gun, Dushka Turrell and a burnt Gun truck while several terrorists were neutralised during the encounter," the statement added.

It also stated that a clearance operation in the general area of Ferondiya in the lake Chad Basin was successfully conducted in clearing terrorists hideouts.

According to the statement, equipments recovered from the terrorists included two Gun trucks, two Anti – Aircrafts guns, one RPG tube, two AK 47 rifles, one RPG bomb and three Toyota Buffalo Gun truck tyres.

Others are 387 rounds of 12.7mm, 440 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm and 364 rounds of 7.62mm x 50 mm ammunitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks over the successes recorded, the Force Commander of MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. G.U Chibuisi, lauded the troops for their commitment and urged them to sustain the tempo.

Chibuisi also lauded the effective role of air components in the successes recorded and urged for more synergy for maximum results.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

FG spends N1m annually on each inmate - Aregbesola

FG spends N1m annually on each inmate - Aregbesola

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Nigeria will collapse if you remove the church - RCCG

Nigeria will collapse if you remove the church - RCCG

Nigeria prosecutes only small fraction of cybercrimes - Solicitor General

Nigeria prosecutes only small fraction of cybercrimes - Solicitor General

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth

Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

One of the students of Regina Pacis Secondary School, Onitsha in Anambra State behind the Smart Sticks for the blind. [ChannelsTV]

Anambra students invent smart walking sticks for the blind