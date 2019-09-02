The Multinational Joint Task Force in collaboration with the national Air Task Force has destroyed and neutralised equipment and terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in parts of Borno and Chad Republic.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Timothy Antigha, disclosed this in a statement from its Headquarters N’Djamena – Chad on Monday.

Antigha said that the terrorists’ weapons, ammunition and logistics were destroyed in Tumbum Rego during the weekend.

He explained that air interdictions conducted by MNJTF and national Air Task Force successfully attacked and killed several fighters and knocked out equipment on Saturday.

According to him, the attack was launched as the terrorists prepared to launch an offensive on troop’s location.

Antigha said that the battle damage assessment had indicated that the air interdiction had a devastating impact, as pockets of ISWAP build up, adding that logistics hidden under trees in Tumbum Rego were destroyed.

He added that ISWAP assets in Mallam Zuberu and Alagarno were also targeted and neutralised.

According to him, improvised explosive devices planted by ISWAP operatives in Layi Koura area of Nguigmi in Niger Republic were also discovered and defused by troops.

“It would be recalled that in the past couple of weeks, ISWAP suicide bombers struck in Kaiga – kindjiria; a rural community in the Republic of Chad as well as Gubio in Borno.

“This was in an effort by ISWAP to revamp its dream of establishing a caliphate in parts of Northern Nigeria and other areas of the Lake Chad Basin.

“This blow by the MNJTF will further plunge the leadership and followership of ISWAP into more despair,” he said.