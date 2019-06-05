The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), says it has a cordial relationship with governments and people of the South East Zone of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

AIh. Gidado Sidikki, Chairman of the Cattle Breeders in the zone, made the disclosure in Awka on Tuesday while reacting to malicious publication in a Social Media platform entitled, ‘South East Will Boil any Moment from now Because of their Stubbornness.’

Sidikki, in a statement, condemned rumours as published in some sections of the media that there was looming crisis between his members and the people of the geopolitical zone.

He said such information which was founded on falsehood was capable of fracturing the existing peace between his members and the people, urging that the report should be discountenanced.

“Once again duty calls you to rise and save our society from the pains of misinformation consequent upon the permissiveness of the social media.

“Few days ago, we woke up to a malicious publication in a Social Media platform, purporting a phantom statement in Abuja entitled “South East Will Boil any Moment from now Because of their Stubbornness” ascribed to the leadership of MACBAN and erroneously assigned to me.

“It is my wish to inform the public that MACBAN did not make any statement to the effect of the content of the publication either in Abuja or anywhere for that matter.

“I humbly will wish to correctly place my designation as the Chairman of South East Zone of the Association and not ‘the leader of cattle breeders in Nigeria’ as I was addressed in the primary falsehood the publication sought to disseminate.

“It is, therefore, my intention, while dispelling the published rumour from the pit of malicious mischief, to share my upbeat spirit with all of us that the sincere and committed understanding we all propagate today will yield us minimal rancour if not rancour free society tomorrow,” he said.

Sidikki, also pledged the continued commitment and cooperation of MACBAN towards strengthening the cordial relationship and peace with the people of the South East.

He said though the relationship had not been devoid of flashes of crisis which were amicably resolved, he assured that there had been constant orientation and reorientation of his members on how they should relate with their hosts.

“I wish to put it on record that the South East Zone of MACBAN and her cattle herder members whom I serve as the Zonal Chairman enjoy warm relationship with the governors, governments and people of South East Nigeria.

“I wish to state that this warmth has not been completely devoid of flashes of momentary conflicts at few locations, such instances were however, promptly addressed by the authorities and warm communality restored amongst the people.

“Given the increasing orientation and reorientation of our people and the locals who are our landlords here, and given the strong commitment of the state governors to peaceful relationship across board, there is no doubt that the relationship between us can only be increasingly better.

“I wish to thank the governors of the South East States of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo for their wonderful sense of accommodation, as I pledge our continued efforts towards greater harmonious environment for thriving economic activities and better life,” he said.