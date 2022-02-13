Miyetti Allah presidential aspirant vows to end farmers/herders crises if elected

He noted that as president, he would initiate peace measures that would bring unity and permanently end the age-long crises between the two groups.

“It is true that our people are in crises with numerous communities across the country.

“It will be my duty as president to provide suitable platforms for dialogue, peace building and unity of purpose between the various communities in which our people reside to permanently resolve the herders/farmers conflicts.

“I will also engage the government to review existing laws and bring up favourable ones that will support the economy and wellbeing of our people,’’ he said.

Danburam, former Taraba Chairman of MACBAN also promised to improve on the educational standard of herders so as to give them a better way of life.

“Our people all over the country are backward in education and modern ways of life as they are denied information that could properly position them for greater future.

“When I become MACBAN President, I shall liaise with relevant government agencies and non-governmental organisations to fast-track the provision of educational materials, schools and teachers for our communities,’’ he added.