The resolution followed a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Governor’s Office in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which was at the instance of the state government, was to find a lasting solution to the farmers -herders clashes and other criminal acts.

Alhaji Muhammad Kirowa, the National President of the cattle breeders’ association , said his leadership had not condoned criminality in any way.

Kirowa, who assured stakeholders of the resolve to assist farmers, pledged to bring an end to the farmers-herdsmen crisis.

“We are here to fish out criminals among the pastoralists. They should come and lay down their arms, and if they refuse, we will work with security agents to go after them.

“We have also agreed to stop night grazing and under-age grazing. We will impose a penalty on whoever allows his cows to stray into farms.

“Night movement of migrants will also be organised with security agents. The state government should also support biometric capture of our members in the state for identification and security purposes,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Akeredolu urged members of the association to notify security agents about suspected criminals in their group.

The governor also promised to enact laws against under age and night grazing, adding that the state government would capture the biometric data of all cattle rearers in the state for proper identification.

“We will work with anything resolved because they are good decisions.

“ Night grazing and under age grazing must be looked at almost immediately so that we can have laws that will ban both,” he said.

Responding on behalf of security agencies in the state, Brig.-General James Ataguba, the Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, said kidnapping was one of the most worrisome security challenges in the state.

He, however, appealed to all members of Miyetti Allah to hearken to the plea of the association’s leadership and refrain from criminality.