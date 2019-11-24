The chairman stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia.

According to him, the partnership is part of the collective efforts to ensure the state is rid of criminals, adding that security is everybody’s business and not that of the security agencies alone.

“The efforts have yielded a lot of results, leading to the arrest of criminals across the state.

“The kidnappers that killed a man in Lafia recently, after collecting ransom from his family, were arrested by the fulani vigilantes while trying to dispose the corpse in a bush.

“The two arrested kidnappers have been handed them over to the police,” the chairman said.

Hussaini also said that the association had set up committees to expose criminal elements among the fulanis, adding that the association would pursue the assignment to the logical conclusion.

“Let me tell you, so many bad eggs among our people, the Fulanis, were exposed and apprehended.”

He explained that the association was determined to redeem the image of its members and strengthen relationship with other groups for the overall development of the stat, in particular and the country in general.

The chairman called on the members of the association to continue to be law abiding and report any act of provocation on them to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.