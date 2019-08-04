A leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Saidu Kolaku has been shot dead in Adamawa state.

Until his murder on Saturday, August 3, 2019, Kolaku was the zonal vice chairman of MACBAN, Adamawa South.

According to Premium Times, Kolaku had been assisting security operatives in tracking down kidnappers and other criminals.

In a bid to encourage him, he was recently honoured by the state police command for his efforts.

The police spokesman in the Adamawa State, Sulaiman Nguroje, has confirmed the incident.

He said, ’Unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the Fulani leader located at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa local government, shot him and left him in the pool of his blood.

‘’Following the incident, a distress call was forwarded to the police who rushed to the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,”

Nguroje further said that the Adamawa State police commissioner has dispatched and ordered officials of the homicide department to investigate the murder.

He said, “Indeed, police received the death of the slain man with shock because of his invaluable contribution towards fighting crime and criminality especially his gallantry in the fight against kidnappers.

“The command has launched manhunt for the fleeing culprits and God’swilling, they will be tracked down and brought to justice.”

While reacting to the killing, Muhammad Buba, the Public Relations Officer of Miyetti Allah in Adamawa said Kolaku’s murder may be a reprisal attack to avenge the role he played in tackling criminality in the state.

Buba said, ‘’Efforts of Kolaku in fighting crime had made the police command to honour him on 17th July 2019, for his gallantry and valiant exploits in fighting kidnappers and cattle rustlers rampaging the state.

“It’s unfortunate that the death of our zonal leader will seriously undermine the fight against crime and criminality in the state.”

Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, are said to be the three states most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.