Husaini in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lafia, said: ”it is upsetting that our children of Fulani extraction are sent to fend for themselves by indulging in begging in the name of school by their parents.

“We have already directed our members to desist from sending their children for street begging under whatever guise.

“Anyone who violates this order by sending his children for begging would face disciplinary action to serve as deterrent to others,” the Chairman said.

The group also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for banning street begging and promised to partner with the government in ensuring the success of the policy.

“We want the government to strengthen nomadic schools by providing more infrastructures and teachers to give our children access to qualitative education.

“On our parts, we would support the efforts of the government by building classes,” the chairman added.

He also appealed to the state government to consider their people for employment and political appointments to encourage others to see the need to also be educated.

Husaini lamented that most times the government do not carry them along in employment and political appointment as it is currently the case in Nasarawa State.

He therefore called on the entire Fulani people to seek both Islamic and Western knowledge in order to fit in in the modern trend of development.

NAN reports that Gov. Sule on Wednesday issued an Executive Order prescribing 10 years imprisonment for parents whose children engaged in street begging in the state.

Sule signed into law the State Anti-Kidnapping Prohibiting Law 2020 and Child-Protection Executive Order.

He said that government would not punish the children involved in begging, but would sanction the people who sent them to beg.