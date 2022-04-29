RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Miyetti Allah hails Soludo over release of abducted herders in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

10 of the abducted herders were recently found and many cows recovered by a search party, compromising of joint security agencies.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo [PremiumTimes]
Governor Chukwuma Soludo [PremiumTimes]

South-East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

NAN recalls that the herders were abducted by hoodlums a fortnight ago in their settlement in Obene community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, with over 300 cows reportedly missing in the process.

However, 10 of the abducted herders were recently found and many cows recovered by a search party, compromising of joint security agencies.

The MACBAN zonal chairman said that the Obene incident was one of the many instances of attacks on herders by hoodlums at different locations in the state.

He, however, expressed happiness with what he called the swiftness of the rescue of the abducted herders and the role played by the state government.

Siddiki said that they were hopeful that the remaining person and cows would be rescued in good health.

He said that the association was not unmindful of the pride of place given to security and safety of lives and property by the Gov. Chukwuma Soludo-led administration.

Siddiki, however, appealed to the state government to further deploy more creative measures in stemming the tension between herders and members of their host communities in some parts of the state.

“We pledge our unalloyed support to the governor, knowing full well that without a safe and secure environment, our business is bound to suffer serious losses.

“We believe that the governor’s zero tolerance for criminality will provide adequate protection for herders, as long as they remain law-abiding while plying their legitimate trade,” he said.

According to Siddiki, the association is confident that the future will get better, based on its determination to continue suing for peaceful co-existence and the commitment of the Soludo-led administration to a peaceful state.

