The state MCABAN Chairman, Alhaji Wakili Damina who stated this in a statement in Lokoja on Tuesday described the victory as well deserved.

He also said that the judgement was a reflection of the people’s wish as freely expressed during the governorship election in November 2019.

”The favourable Supreme Court judgment is expected by the people of the state because the governor was voted for massively in the election,” he said.

Damina urged leaders of other political parties in the state to accept the court judgment in good faith and join hands with Bello to build the state to an enviable heights.

He also urged the governor to use his second tenure in office to work for the people, irrespective of religion, or tribe.

Damina lauded Bello for giving herders in the state, the freedom to practice their trade, promising that his members will continue to live in peace with other residents.