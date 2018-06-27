Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killings

Plateau Killings "Life of a human being is so precious", Miyetti Allah condemns attacks

The association said it always encourages dialogue as the solution to conflicts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killings play

National secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Usman Baba-Ngelzarma

(Channels TV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned the gruesome killing of at least 100 people in Plateau state in attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed dozens of people in several communities in Plateau on Saturday, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

MACBAN has been publicly condemned for the killings amid accusations that it condones the attacks carried out by its members.

However, while speaking during an interview on PTV Online on Tuesday, June 26, MACBAN's national secretary, Usman Baba-Ngelzarma, said the association is a peaceful one that doesn't encourage violence.

He said, "I'll like to honestly sympathise with the government and people of Plateau State for what happened. It's sad, it's unfortunate because the life of a human being is so precious that one wonders how people will go on killing people.

"It's sad, it's unfortunate, we have condemned it in all its ramifications and by whoever. We don't like it - we don't condone violence, we don't support it. We condemn it in its totality."

He further noted that the state's governor, Simon Lalong, has been trying to foster peace in the state but some miscreants are damaging his efforts with their actions.

He said, "We are never and will never be part of violence. Miyetti Allah is a peaceful organisation having respected northern traditional rulers as chairman and board of trustees. We don't resort to violence.

"Wherever these things happen, we always encourage dialogue for the warring parties to sit together and come up with a solution that will bring about peace."

"I was misquoted" - Miyetti Allah executive

Nigerians have been calling for the questioning of MACBAN's leadership after its north-central zone chairman, Danladi Ciroma, earlier alleged in a statement that the attacks were retaliation for the surge in cattle rustling in the state

However, during a phone-in interview on PTV Online on Tuesday, he said his initial statement had nothing to do with the Plateau State killings but about cattle rustling in another district of the state.

He said, "The paper quoted me, but I called the paper. I told them, 'How manage you misquoted me?' So I don't know of this.

"He called me and said he just wanted to equalise his speech, I said, 'No, what I said is not what you've written. Try by all means and write a rejoinder and apology. If not, within three days, I'll sue you.' I told them this.

"The information I passed is about those cattle with the rustlers but that thing happened in a different district; that district is not even close to where this thing happened. So I don't know and I didn't hear of any cow rustling in that district where those killings occured. I don't know what happened there and I don't know who are the people that did that."

He said the conflict between Fulani herdsmen and the indigenous Berom people in Plateau State is due to a culture of mistrust between both groups. He urged leaders of both groups to fish out the criminal elements among them so that peace can reign.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Plateau Miyetti Allah says mass murder is revenge for stealing 300...bullet
2 Plateau Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of...bullet
3 Bloodbath Gunmen kill 86 in Plateau Statebullet

Related Articles

Plateau Killings We did not claim responsibility for attacks - Miyetti Allah
Plateau Killings Buhari insists herdsmen only carry sticks, machetes during Jos visit
Plateau Killings Buhari lands in Jos for condolence visit
Plateau Killings Buhari lacks emotional intelligence - Ezekwesili
Plateau Killings IGP Idris, Dambazau land in Jos for security assessment
Plateau IGP Idris replaces Police Comissioner days after killings
Plateau Killings Buhari to pay condolence visit to Jos after commissioning in Cross River
Plateau Killings Buhari sends Osinbajo to Jos over mass murder
Plateau Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of herders-farmers crisis for 2019 elections
Plateau IGP deploys helicopters, special police units to stop killings

Local

IGP Idris reinstates Plateau Commissioner same day he replaced him
Plateau Killings IGP reinstates state's Commissioner of Police same day he replaced him
This is what Buhari discussed with Saraki, Dogara
Plateau Killings This is what Buhari discussed with Saraki, Dogara
Offa Robbery: Read full Police statement on new 'evidence' against Saraki
Plateau Killings Saraki pays condolence visit to Jos
We did not claim responsibility for Plateau killings - Miyetti Allah
Plateau Killings We did not claim responsibility for attacks - Miyetti Allah