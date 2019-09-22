The Miyetti Allah Association of Nigeria has accused judges and the police for the increasing crimes alleged to have been perpetrated by persons of Fulani extraction in the country.

The National Vice President, Miyetti Allah Association of Nigeria, representing the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammadu Jaure, stated there in an interview with journalists at an interactive session between Fulani leaders and the commissioner of police in Bauchi.

According to Punch, Jaure said that though some of the crimes were committed by individuals who pretended to be Fulani, the association would not forgive any Fulani man engaged in banditry.

The association lamented that while it does not support crime, some suspects arrested were allegedly released few months after their arrest and arraignment.

“But we want to state that any Fulani who steals, robs or kidnaps any person for ransom, we will never forgive such a person or people. Worst of all (is), if they are arrested, it won’t take three months and the judges will release them. For what," he questioned.

It, however, admitted that there were saboteurs among their members who were involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of crime.

The group has been accused of killing Nigerians and destroying farmlands in an alleged attempt at land grabbing.