Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has on Saturday, October 26, 2019, apologised to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over the killings of people in the state by herdsmen.

Miyetti Allah’s National Secretary of the organisation, Saleh Alhassan issued the apology on behalf of the organisation.

While speaking at a peace meeting held in Makurdi, Alhassan vowed to ensure peaceful coexistence of herders and farmers in Benue State.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, it was stated that the peace initiative was brokered by Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace.

The statement reads in part, “The Miyeitti Allah scribe described Governor Ortom as a peace-loving man who stood firmly for the emancipation of his people.

“Alhasan gave assurance that members of the group would embrace the peace initiatives put forward by the Governor.”

The statement further said that Governor Ortom told the group that the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law by the state was meant to encourage ranching as the global best practice for animal husbandry and also end the killing of innocent people.

According to Punch, the Governor also said that any person or group wishing to rear livestock in the state was free to acquire land and do so in accordance with the provisions of the ranching law of the state.