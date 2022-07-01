Organisation partners Lagos govt on mass drug administration for Schistosomiasis

In a drive to stamp out NTDs of Lagos, MITOSATH had, in 2014, embarked on a mapping exercise across the state, an effort supported by the Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Federal Ministry of Health.

The mapping program revealed that Seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) were endemic for Schistosomiasis and needed urgent intervention.

Schistosomiasis is a severe Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) caused by parasitic worms.

Consequently, in 2019 MITOSATH in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, ASCEND/Sightsavers and World Health Organisation (WHO) carried out Mass Administration of Medicines (MAM) with Praziquantel in the identified seven LGAs.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of MITOSATH, Dr Francisca Olamiju, who spoke at the MAM micro planning meeting with partners and stakeholders, held at the Ostra Hall in Alausa, Ikeja.

She said, "this intervention is the first ward level schistosomiasis MAM in Nigeria and in an urban setting. This novel MAM earned the LSMOH NTD Unit an outstanding award by the FMoH".

Olamiju added that "in line with the new World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline for schistosomiasis intervention which focuses on ward level approach, Lagos state schistosomiasis endemicity has been reclassified, and 139 wards in 13 LGAs now requires intervention. These LGAs include, Agege, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Lagos Mainland, Oshodi-Isolo and Surulere".

She further stated that the mass administration of medicine intervention is for school-aged children between ages five and 14 years and that the administered Medicine, Praziquantel is for the prevention and control of Schisto.

"The target is to reach 398,933 school-age children(5-14years) with Praziquantel tablets in the endemic LGAs for the treatment and prevention of schistosomiasis; Alimosho, Ikeja, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Surulere, Ifako-Ijaiye, Eti-Osa and Oshodi-Isolo LGAs," Olamiju noted.

According to MITOSATH, the first indigenous NGO involved in the control and elimination of NTDs in Nigeria, the first phase of the MAM exercise will be carried out in nine of the endemic LGAs which include; Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Ikorodu, Alimosho, Ikeja, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye and Surulere. The first phase will start from the 29th of June to the 8th of July, 2022.

The second phase of the intervention is to commence immediately after at the other LGAs namely; Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki and Lagos-Mainland. These LGAs have been noted to be co-endemic with STH(Soil-Transmitted Helminths).

On his part the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, said "the mass administration of medicine for schistosomiasis control is part of the broader goal for the control and elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Lagos State".

Ogboye also stated that the 2019 MAM collaboration with MITOSATH and WHO in seven LGAs was successful and has served as template for subsequent interventions, adding that the aim of this is to reduce the level of schistosomiasis endemicity, "so we can actively control and eliminate Shisto in our State;"

Olamiju, however, used the occasion to appeal for the cooperation and support of members of the communities where the MAM exercise will be taking place.

"We want the public to be aware that the medicine, Praziquantel, is safe. Our plea is that parents, guardians and caregivers should ensure that their children are well fed before taking Praziquantel.