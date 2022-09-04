RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Missing TESCOM Director found beheaded in Ondo

The Police in Ondo State has confirmed the killing of Mr Gbenga Olofinmoyegun, a Director in the Ondo State Teaching Service Commision (TESCOM) who was declared missing on Thursday.

According to her, the deceased was identified by some people through the suit he wore before he went missing.

“Yesterday afternoon somebody called to inform us that a decomposing corpse was found at Saint Theresa, close to St. Peter in Akure.

“When the police got there to remove the corpse some people came around and identified him as the director we have been searching for in the past three days.

“It was his suit they used to identify him, but his head has been cut off and his chest ripped open while his intestine was removed,” Odunlami said.

The police spokesperson said that investigation was continuing to unravel the circumstances behind the killing of the director.

“Investigation has started, his phone was left behind and some other things too. So, we are going to work with what we have to know if he had issues with anybody.

“And may be its a ritual case, but it is investigation that will reveal all these,” the PPRO said.

