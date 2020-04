The missing coronavirus patient, who escaped from Osun State Isolation Centre in Ejigbo has been apprehended and returned to the centre.

The patient, a woman, was was said to have been apprehended in Ejigbo town and returned to the facility by the police on Saturday afternoon, Punch reports.

The development has also been confirmed by Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.