Minority caucus in House of Reps backs call for Nnamdi Kanu's release

News Agency Of Nigeria

The caucus consists of all members from the PDP, LP, NNPP, APGA, SDP, YPP and the ADC.

Rep Obi Aguocha

Kanu is the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The caucus adopted the motion at the caucus end-of-session dinner in Abuja on Monday. The caucus consists of all members from the PDP, LP, NNPP, APGA, SDP, YPP and the ADC.

Aguocha, a member, representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, had made a passionate appeal to the minority caucus to push for the release of Kanu. He urged his colleagues to take a position on the ongoing discourse surrounding Kanu and to explore a political solution in pursuit of his release.

In his address, Aguocha emphasised the importance of a united stance within the minority caucus, adding that the resolution of Kanu’s case was crucial for national peace, stability, and unity. He urged immediate and strategic engagement with relevant stakeholders to advocate for a peaceful and political resolution.

This, he said, would have a significant implication for the socio-political landscape of Nigeria. Aguocha underscored the potential benefits of addressing the situation through dialogue and reconciliation rather than a prolonged abuse of legal processes and confrontation. He expressed his belief that a political solution could pave the way for enhanced national integration and the restoration of trust among various communities.

According to him, today, the opposition parties have taken a decisive stand on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the planned protest, insecurity, the dilapidated infrastructure, and the economy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minority caucus in House of Reps backs call for Nnamdi Kanu's release

