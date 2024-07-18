RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ministry partners with corps members to plant, care for trees in 21 Adamawa LGAs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The partnership is aimed at making Adamawa green and protecting the environment against climate change and other environmental challenges.

Hajiya Safiya Abubakar, the Controller, of the Yola Field Office of the ministry, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday. She said the partnership is aimed at making Adamawa green and protecting the environment against climate change and other environmental challenges.

She said “We sensitised the youth corps members on our mission and they cooperated, we distributed seedlings for them to plant in their respective local governments of deployment or places of primary assignments.

“We expect them to plant and take good care of it throughout the service year.”

According to her, the ministry is also partnering with the state’s Ministry of Education by visiting schools for sensitisation on environmental protection, safety and tree planting.

“It is our plan to see every pupil and student in primary and secondary schools plant a tree and nature it before completing school”, she added.

She advised the public against indiscriminate disposal of refuse to safeguard the environment. She emphasised the need to maintain good hygiene, a clean environment, hand washing, as well as proper cooking and food and storage to stem cholera spread and other diseases.

She commended the Adamawa Government for reintroducing the monthly sanitation and urged citizens to show support with maximum cooperation.

