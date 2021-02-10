The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

NAN also reports that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, are physically attending the meeting.

Ten ministers are also physically attending the meeting.

The affected ministers include those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Finance, Zainab Ahmed: Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; and Suleiman Adamu, Water Resources.

Others include the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Power, Sale Mamman; Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar; Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami; and Minister of State-Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their respective offices in Abuja online.