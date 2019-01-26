Batagarawa gave the commendation during her closing remarks at the end of a two-day workshop organised by the Ministry of Defense, at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the workshop was attended by senior officers from the military and para-military agencies.

I want to thank the media for the extensive coverage of the workshop and I want to count on your continued support.

The success of the armed forces have achieved in combating insurgency in North East would not have been possible without the robust cooperation and unflinching support of the media, she said.

She also assured the armed forces of the ministry's full support, adding that the ministry would continue to provide the enabling environment and resources for enhanced professionalism.

NAN also reports that a communique issued at the end of the workshop recommended continuous training for the military and para-military on emotional intelligence.

The communique also recommended that the para-military security agencies should be empowered to handle matters of internal security operations.