The service was also to pray for the Nigerian military’s success in their various operations nationwide.

The service had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, ministers, presidential aides as well as members of the national assembly.

Others are the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ette Ibas, representatives of the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of the Air Staff.

Also present were Christian leaders led by the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

In his sermon, the President, Church of Christ in Nigeria (COCIN), Rev. Dachollon Datiri, said that everyone in the armed forces and positions of authority were called to service of God and humanity.

Datiri called for selflessness and humility in service to God and to the nation, adding that everyone would account for their actions.

He urged Nigerian leader to take responsibility for the success of the armed forces in their operation across the country and beyond in the discharge of their responsibility.

“For all of you in position of authority, be humble and faithful in your service to God and humanity,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria report that the interdenominational service is part of the series of events lined up to commemorate the AFRDC 2020.

The church service featured special prayers for the nation, the President and Vice president as well as the families of the fallen heroes and troops currently confronting insecurity in the country.

AFRDC is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Defence to honour fallen heroes who laid down their lives during the First and Second World Wars, Nigerian Civil War and Peace Support.

It is to also celebrate those who lost their lives in various Internal Security Operations particularly the current war against terrorism.

The event is used to also honour the Veterans who are alive as well as solicit for financial support for their well being and the families of the fallen heroes.

It is celebrated globally on Nov. 11 every year but Nigeria celebrate the day on Jan. 15 to mark the end of the civil war.