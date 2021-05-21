Ministry of Agriculture builds N30 million mosque for displaced herders

The ministry had come under fire after a memo showing the approval of the mosque was widely shared on social media .

In its defence, the ministry said in a statement on Friday, May 21, 2021 that the approval of the project was 'appropriate in all ramifications'.

The mosque was approved for a community of herders who were sacked and displaced from their community in Borno by Boko Haram terrorists, and are being resettled in Ngarannam/Mafa local government area of the state.

The ministry said it was approved after a special request from the community through the Borno State government to avoid moving too far from the settlement areas for prayers, and also to ensure their safety and contact with the terrorists.

"The Ministry is in no way perturbed about the matter because it received appropriate approval, carried out a due needs assessment, and ensured due process in the execution of the project," an official statement read.

The ministry's spokesperson, Theodore Ogaziechi, said other common facilities were also provided for the affected internally displaced people so as to properly resettle and rehabilitate them.

The facilities were listed as solar powered boreholes with overhead tanks, and drinking troughs for their cattle and small ruminants, as well as water harvesting structures, milk collection center, and resettlement abode.

The ministry expressed disappointment with the insinuations that the approval was done in secret, and cautioned the media to stop raising false alarms.

The construction of the mosque was faulted by critics as alien to the mandate of the ministry, especially since internally displaced people are more the responsibility of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Boko Haram's insurgency in the north east region has been directly responsible for tens of thousands of deaths, and the displacement of millions of people from their local communities.