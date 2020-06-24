The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Aviation; Works and Housing as well as Women Affairs are expected to make presentations during the meeting.

Those attending the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

NAN reports that nine ministers joined the President at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, for the meeting.

They include the Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State Finance, Clement Agba and Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen.

Others are the ministers of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Justice, Abubakar Malami and Minister of State Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Other members of the cabinet including the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan are participating from their respective offices in Abuja.