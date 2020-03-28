In their bid to support the Federal Government’s efforts in combating coronavirus, Nigerian ministers have donated 50% of their March 2020 salaries to the cause.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, March 28, 2020, saying the donation was coordinated by the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki.

Mohammed, however, did not disclose how much the 43 ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet contributed.

Quoting Saraki, Mohammed said the donation was a gesture to support the Federal Government’s effort in mitigating the spread of the virus.

“This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another,” Saraki was quoted to have said.

Mohammed added that the ministers praised Buhari for his leadership role in addressing the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

Ahmad Bashir, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media also confirmed the development via his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 81 cases of the virus in Nigeria as of Saturday, March 27, 2020.

But only one death has been recorded since the outbreak of the virus in the country.