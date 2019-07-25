The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers on Thursday said the party was not surprised with the re-nomination of Mr Chibuike Amaechi for a ministerial post by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state’s APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Finebone, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt.

Finebone said the transportation sector, under the supervision of Amaechi as Minister, was the most visible in the Buhari-led administration’s performance chart between 2015 and 2019.

He said that Amaechi’s performance surpassed the expectations of most people during the first term of the present administration.

“Our party and its members in Rivers cannot say that they are surprised that Mr Chibuike Amaechi is re-nominated to serve as minister under this administration.

“The reason is simple and clear: any attempt to evaluate the performance of the President Buhari government in the past four years will indicate quickly that the most visible sector was the transportation sector.

“The sector was driven by Amaechi, and to that extent, you don’t fix what has not broken; that is to say, you don’t change a winning formula,” he said.

Finebone also said that most objective-minded Nigerians would not see it as a surprise as his performance was in the public domain.

While congratulating Amaechi, he thanked the president for rewarding hard work and loyalty with the re-nomination of Director-General of his campaign organisation.