Minister vows to 'come after' women who sell POS machines gifted them by FG

Kennedy-Ohanenye gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja during the first phase of the free 1,000 Units of POS distribution among some women in the FCT.

The minister said the initiative was in collaboration with PLUG Platform Group, an organisation that promotes financial inclusion. According to her, the POS will ensure ease of doing business and boost the economic status of women in Nigeria.

“If you know that you are not going to operate this POS by yourself, don’t take it.

“Some of you might be thinking that it is something that they will sell, I will come after you if you sell it.

“Before you are handed over this POS, you must have been registered in the system and we will be tracking you. Our eyes are on you.

“So, if you don’t need it, don’t collect it because the problem we have in Nigeria is that things meant for certain people, greedy ones will grab it. The ministry of Women Affairs will come after you,” she said.

The minister added that two months after the distribution of the POS machines, the beneficiaries would be monitored to see the progress made and the number of transactions carried out to ensure the objectives are met.

“If you know that you can’t meet up after two months, return it to the ministry and the partner, PLUG,” she stated.

She also advised women to register in the e-portal for women's programmes to access financial support and business opportunities for them to thrive. She added that plans were underway for 400,000 women nationwide to benefit ₦25,000 monthly each for three months.

“Anyone that wants to help Nigerian women should go through the portal, and send them money directly to avoid diversion, selfishness and others.

“So, I am encouraging every woman to get involved, sell and advertise what you have through the portal,” she added.

The minister added that the women would also benefit from the health insurance coverage at ₦200 monthly. Okeimute Akoko, Chief Executive Officer of PLUG Platform Group, said the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to develop and empower Nigerian women.

“The initiative is to plug women into financial and social empowerment, which the ministry and every Nigerian woman share on financial prosperity and empowerment.

“It is about the lives that will be transformed by the opportunities we are providing and giving the Nigerian women the chance to live a healthier and prosperous life,” she stated.

She said those who might wish to benefit from the POS machines were expected to come with two passport photographs, a utility bill, a National Identification Number (NIN) and a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Gabriel Aduda, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, said the initiative would empower women economically, eradicate poverty and achieve the 2030 target of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs).