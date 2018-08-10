Pulse.ng logo
The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has visited Abubakar Duduwale, the man who trekked from Yola to Abuja for the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Duduwale developed leg injury after the long walk.

Adewole visited Duduwale, who is currently a patient at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa as a result of a leg injury, he has developed.

“Abubakar Duduwale, a man who trekked from Yola to Abuja for the president's inauguration in 2015 but has now develop leg injury at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola. We shall ensure his full recovery,” Adewole tweeted on Friday, August 10, 2018.

Meanwhile, Hashimu Suleiman, another man who trekked for Buhari in 2015 is regretting his action.

The reason for this, according to him, is because he expected more from the President, and is dissatisfied with the way the president has been ruling Nigeria so far.

 

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

