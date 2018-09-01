Pulse.ng logo
Minister to furnish NYSC clinic in Osun

Isaac Adewole Minister to furnish NYSC clinic in Osun as APC guber candidate donates N2m drugs

The Minister of Health,  Prof.  Isaac Adewole, on Saturday pledged to furnish the newly built clinic of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Ede, Osun.

Adewole,  who was in company with Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives  Congress (APC) governorship candidate, said he was determined to ensure that the clinic was the best in the country.

“When I received a call from an NYSC official that the scheme needed drugs in Osun, I told her not to worry that I know someone I can call.

“To me the scheme is an instrument of national unity and I will continue to support it.

“I want to thank Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola  who did not think twice before agreeing to support you with the needed drugs.

“I must augment what he has done, I haven’t  been here, I want to assure you that between LAUTECH, between the commissioner and myself,  we will furnish this clinic.

“We will give you your tables, your chairs and waiting bench so that you can start functioning properly.

“I want to make this clinic the best in the country and I want to tell you also that the president personally directed that we should all enlist you into the Health Insurance Scheme and we are working on this.

“The NHIS issue is being sorted out between the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development and Ministry of Health and we are going to get it done quickly so that every youth corps member  is really provided for.” he said

Oyetola,  who was the former  Chief of Staff to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, commended the NYSC for building the clinic and also making it available for public use.

He said the minister had informed him that the  NYSC needed drugs and he had responded appropriately as someone who was concerned about effective healthcare delivery.

Oyetola commended the NYSC for building the clinic, saying it was in line with its corporate social responsibility.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Emmanuel Attah,  thanked the minister and the APC candidate for their support of the scheme.

Attah said the new clinic was the outcome of the collaboration between staff of the NYSC and other stakeholders.

He said the camp was the first in the country to have a bakery and garri processing plant, adding that efforts were being made to ensure that the facility was the best in the country. 

