She also tasked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to conduct an assessment of the losses and make recommendations that would alleviate the sufferings of the victims.

Farouq, in a statement in Abuja, described the fire incident in the potash market in Gashua as “one fire too many”.

The Minister described the incident as “saddening”.

“I was greatly saddened by the unfortunate news of the fire outbreak that has once more left innocent victims counting their losses.

“I commiserate with the government and people of Yobe State on this unfortunate incident.

“I pray that the Almighty God will grant them the strength and fortitude to bear the losses,” she said.

Farouq said that the frequency and intensity of market fires across the country, as well as the impact on lives, property and livelihoods, was a challenges to government and agencies tasked with managing disasters.

“The ministry will continue to coordinate activities to ensure that all stakeholders leverage their tools and resources to ensure efficient prevention, mitigation, preparedness and response to fire disasters.

“I thank God that no life was lost. However, I have directed the Director-General of NEMA and the North-East Regional Team to visit the site of the fire disaster.

“They are also to perform necessary assessment and report back with actionable recommendations that will ensure that the victims/traders are empowered as they rebuild back their lives.

“I implore Nigerians to initiate fire prevention measures and general health and safety measures in our homes, schools and workplaces,” Farouq said.