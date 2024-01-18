Minister says President Tinubu is committed to enhancing food security

Kyari stated this on Thursday in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi at the distribution of solar-powered water pumps and power tillers to farmers.

The distribution took place on the sidelines of the launch of the Kaura Agricultural Development and Growth Agenda of the state government.

“President Tinubu has made food security the number one item in his eight-point agenda through the improvement of agricultural production.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All programmes on the agenda are connected to agriculture, such as wealth creation and poverty eradication.

“The president is also concerned about the capacity of farmers to acquire agricultural inputs and has begun a process to accelerate access to input,’’ the minister said.

He also told the launch that Kebbi’s Governor Nasir Idris visited the federal ministry’s headquarters in Abuja to discuss ways of improving agricultural production in the state.

“Gov. Idris has `walked the talk’ by procuring and distributing 6,000 solar-powered water pumps and other inputs to boost irrigation farming in Kebbi,’’ the minister said.

Kyari noted that year-round farming would boost crop cultivation, increase job opportunities, reduce poverty, de-escalate food price inflation and enhance inclusivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are goals highlighted in President Tinubu’s `Renewed Hope Agenda’. Kebbi is one of the states chosen for dry season farming,’’ he said.

The minister also commended Gov. Idris for his supportive intervention in line with President Tinubu’s call for collaboration between the federal and state governments to attain food security.

While distributing the farm inputs, Governor Idris said his administration would distribute an additional 6,000 solar-powered water pumps to farmers to facilitate increased cultivation.

“The state government will buy 20,000 units of Compressed Natural Gas-powered water pumps as a back-up to the solar pumps to increase the number of benefiting farmers,’’ he said.

Idris warned beneficiaries not to sell the inputs, saying that the government would punish anyone found trading off the pumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I swear by God, any official involved in the distribution of these items and found to have engaged in their diversion will be arrested and prosecuted.

“I give order to all heads of security agencies, including vigilance groups, to monitor the distribution of the items and take necessary action against violators,’’ the governor said.

Idris noted that his immediate predecessor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, had done his best to put the state on the map of the world as the leading rice producer in the country.