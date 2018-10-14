Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Minister’s wife donates food items to FCT School for Blind

Minister’s wife donates food items to FCT School for Blind

Amaechi, who is also the Founder, Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), said while presenting the items to the beneficiaries that her passion was to assist the less privileged and a call from God.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mrs-Judith-Amaechi play

Mrs-Judith-Amaechi

(Daily Nigerian)

The Wife of the Minister of Transportation, Mrs Judith Amaechi, on Sunday, donated food items and materials worth thousands of naira to the students of the School for the Blind in Jabi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amaechi, who is also the Founder, Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), said while presenting the items to the beneficiaries that her passion was to assist the less privileged and a call from God.

She added that her visit to the school, with the gifts, was a reminder that some people needed extra help , especially those with disabilities.

The founder said that she was impressed with the facilities provided by government for the students of the school and for the fact that they had could education, describing the development as an element in their life.

The minister’ wife said,“the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari priorities people living with disabilities and has put a lot of policies and plans in place to improve their well-being.

“We are here to identify with the kids on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and assure them of the party’s support.

“The present regime has a lot of plans in place and has them in mind, I came here on behalf of APC to identify with them.

“The school authority should collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Education and other agencies to create more awareness and solicit support for the proper maintenance and effective running of the school.

“The school needs to work with Ministry of Education to make meaningful contribution, people need to be sensitised to contribute yo the development of the society.

“There are well meaning Nigerians around who can help  to make our society a better place.”

Speaking earlier, the Principal of the school, Mrs Dung Regina vehemently thanked Judith for being the first minister’s wife to visit the school.

She, however, urged her to extend the plight of the students and the management of the school to those in authority for further assistance

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban listbullet
2 Buhari bans 50 high profile Nigerians from travelling abroadbullet
3 Airplane bursts into flames inside Lagos airportbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 artists you need to pull a crowd at your political rally
Amaechi Buhari confirms Minister as his 2019 campaign DG
Ayuba Wabba Nigeria needs $3trn to bridge infrastructural gap – NLC President
Niger Delta Buhari has performed better than Jonathan – Militants
Amaechi Daura is part of Nigeria, Minister defends building of Transport Uni in Buhari’s hometown
Amaechi Transportation minister assures maximum security on road
Amaechi Why Buhari deserves second chance – Minister
Amaechi FG negotiates $6bn loan to complete Ibadan/Kano rail corridor – Minister
Amaechi Why Minister is unhappy with work on Lagos-Ibadan rail

Local

Falana condemns order placing travel ban on high profile Nigerians
Falana condemns order placing travel ban on high profile Nigerians
A revolution against every uniform man/woman in Nigeria
Nigerian Army confirms killing of soldier by unknown persons in Edo
Army kill 8 bandits
Troops neutralise bandit, arrest informant in Kaduna State
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu
Kebbi Govt. approves N500m counterpart fund for rural roads, farming
X
Advertisement