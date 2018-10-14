Minister’s wife donates food items to FCT School for Blind

news

The Wife of the Minister of Transportation, Mrs Judith Amaechi, on Sunday, donated food items and materials worth thousands of naira to the students of the School for the Blind in Jabi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amaechi, who is also the Founder, Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), said while presenting the items to the beneficiaries that her passion was to assist the less privileged and a call from God.

She added that her visit to the school, with the gifts, was a reminder that some people needed extra help , especially those with disabilities.

The founder said that she was impressed with the facilities provided by government for the students of the school and for the fact that they had could education, describing the development as an element in their life.

The minister’ wife said,“the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari priorities people living with disabilities and has put a lot of policies and plans in place to improve their well-being.

“We are here to identify with the kids on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and assure them of the party’s support.

“The present regime has a lot of plans in place and has them in mind, I came here on behalf of APC to identify with them.

“The school authority should collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Education and other agencies to create more awareness and solicit support for the proper maintenance and effective running of the school.

“The school needs to work with Ministry of Education to make meaningful contribution, people need to be sensitised to contribute yo the development of the society.

“There are well meaning Nigerians around who can help to make our society a better place.”

Speaking earlier, the Principal of the school, Mrs Dung Regina vehemently thanked Judith for being the first minister’s wife to visit the school.

She, however, urged her to extend the plight of the students and the management of the school to those in authority for further assistance